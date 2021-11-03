Two security guards killed in Durban business robbery

Two security guards were shot dead during a business robbery in Springfield, Durban on Wednesday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics arrived on the scene to find two men aged between 40 and 50 years had suffered gunshot wounds.

“One man was found to have sustained fatal wounds and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist him. He was declared dead on arrival.”

The second man, who was in a critical condition, succumbed to his injuries a short while later despite advance life support paramedics’ efforts to save him.

“Reports from the scene allege the men were working as security officers at the business when they were confronted by armed suspects during a business robbery.

“A shoot-out ensued, resulting in the tragedy,” said Van Reenen.

