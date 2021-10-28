Slain Mamelodi gang leader had evaded the police for months

For two months Given “Nkunzi” Mnguni hid under the noses of police who had him as the No 1 suspect in the criminal activities of the feared Mamelodi gang, "Boko Haram"

Mnguni died in a hail of bullets on the N4 highway on Tuesday, several weeks after he allegedly went into hiding after the murders of two of his fellow gang members at the popular Santorini Pub in Mamelodi West in August. ..