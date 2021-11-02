Parole Board 'wrong' to release repeat sex offender who attacked again

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found the parole board erred in its decision to release a repeat sex offender on parole when there was a “significant” risk in doing so.

The appeal court ruling comes after Nandi Jacobs approached it to appeal a Pretoria high court order granting the minister of justice and correctional services absolution of the instance [free from blame] in her case in which she wanted the court to find the parole board erroneously released Ivan Botha on parole.

Jacobs claimed just over R2m from the minister for pain and suffering. The minister defended the action.

Before the high court, Jacobs alleged that on April 1 2012, Botha attacked her and attempted to assault, rape and rob her. At the time, Botha was a convicted criminal who had committed, among other offences, rape and indecent assault.

He was placed on parole on November 1 2010, and the attack on Jacobs took place during the period of his parole in April 2012.

Botha attempted to assault, rape and rob Jacobs. He was subsequently prosecuted and convicted of robbery, conspiracy and enticement to commit a sexual offence.

Jacobs argued in court that given Botha’s criminal record and the information before the parole board, he should not have been released on parole.

She contended that Botha violated his parole conditions but was not sent back to prison.

She said the department of correctional services should, in the circumstances, have foreseen that by allowing Botha’s release on parole, the public might be endangered. That risk materialised when Botha attacked her.