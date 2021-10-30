As in the rest of the Mother City‚ physical lines on the landscape denote who fits in where‚ who deserves what‚ who resents who.

In Bonnytoun‚ it’s not the M5‚ or Main Road or the railway track. It’s a thin dirt road — and Tabiser sends his eyes in that direction when he begins talking about “the troublemakers”.

“This side is cool. That side is rough‚” he said‚ as he waited20 minutes for his elderly wife to return from the far-flung toilet.

“If you cross that path and go around the corner‚ there are six houses on that side where people take drugs.”

Tabiser's other theory of division in Bonnytoun is about age. “It's the youngsters who are no good. They upset the people. Some live here but there are even others who come from outside. They are not from Bonnytoun but they come here to make trouble.”

He will be casting his ballot on Saturday‚ during special voting for the elderly. “My friend over there has a car so he is taking me — but only because I also vote DA like him‚” he added.

“All these years‚ I have voted for the DA. I believe in them. I believe that one day they are going to bring change‚ or even just some toilets.” Until then‚ he will tend to his spinach and lettuce and potatoes.

Another resident‚ who did not want to be named‚ is walking around Bonnytoun after being seconded by the city council to ask her neighbours what concerns they have.

It quickly became a catalogue of every South African struggle. Fanning through her interviews‚ carefully handwritten on yellow lined paper‚ two words jump off every page: “burnt” and “toilets”.

Some shacks‚ it appears‚ have electricity. Others don’t. The ones without have burnt down more than once as people seek warmth‚ cooked food and light.

But it’s the toilets — or the lack of them — that dominate the outrage. Toilet A has no tap‚ Toilet B has no handle‚ Toilet C has been blocked for longer than anyone can remember. Some toilets — all of the above.

The woman said: “I don’t invite anyone from outside Bonnytoun to my house. I think of them needing the toilet and then I get too embarrassed. Can you imagine inviting a friend around and when they say they need the loo‚ you have to send them on a long walk where they may wait in a queue?”

Samela reiterates that she won’t be voting. But that doesn’t mean she has no vision for the most basic tweaks that would change their lives.

“If I could change Bonnytoun‚ I would create jobs for people so that they don’t end up smoking drugs because they have nothing else to do. I would make a soup kitchen especially for kids because they go to school hungry and can’t focus.

“I would create a spot to keep them busy once they’re home‚ and I’d find someone to help them with homework. I would apply for all of us to get stone houses so we’re not in wet cold shacks.”

She said the people of Bonnytoun have lots to offer and want to help change where they live. “Even with the smallest bit of help‚ we would have enough to make more changes ourselves‚” she further added.

“I had hope in the EFF and voted for them. Nothing. I had hope in the DA and I voted for them. Nothing. This time I will just vote for nothing.”

“What about the ANC?” I ask her‚ “You haven’t even mentioned them.”

She laughs. “The ANC? I lost hope in them such a long time ago that I don’t even think of them any more.”