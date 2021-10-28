'The tallest trees always catch the wind'

Steenhuisen slams media for negative criticism of him, party

DA leader John Steenhuisen has blamed the media for the criticism he and the party have been getting ahead of the local government elections, including accusations of promoting racism.



on Wednesday, Steenhuisen led the party’s election campaign rally in Mamelodi, Tshwane, where the party is pushing to return with a clear majority after the November 1 polls...