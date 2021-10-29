EFF, IFP only parties open to alliances with ANC

ActionSA said while it was willing to work with any political party in a coalition, including the DA from which its leader Herman Mashaba defected before forming his own party, it would never be a coalition partner to the ANC

While the ANC has kept its cards close to its chest on its approach to forming coalition governments the EFF and the IFP remained the only parties that indicated a willingness to entertain alliance talks with it on the eve of the polls.



This comes as some parties are already preparing themselves for hung councils, where no single party would secure the outright majority after the polls, which are set to be among the most fiercely contested...