Ramaphosa leads Joburg election drive

Residents of ward 108 in Alexandra vowed not to vote as they accused former community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane of using her political influence to impose her preferred candidate, Deborah Francisco in the ward

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to plead with disgruntled ANC supporters on Monday as they threatened to stay away from the polls on November 1 due to their unhappiness over service delivery failures and the manipulation of the candidate selection process.



Ramaphosa took the party's campaign to Johannesburg where he visited Orange Farm, Soweto and Alexandra hoping to convince voters to back the party in the polls and enable it to secure the clear majority it lost in 2016...