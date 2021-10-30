South Africa

IN PICS | Special voting kicks off on Saturday

By TimesLIVE - 30 October 2021 - 10:28
IEC officials prepare to welcome special voters in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats on Saturday morning ahead of the municipal elections 2021.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africans who can't make it to the polls on the official voting day can cast their votes on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared November 1 a public holiday. Voting day has traditionally been a public holiday, and it'll be no different this time around, even as South Africans cast their votes on a Monday for the first time.

IEC officials prepare for special votes to be cast in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats on Saturday morning ahead of the municipal elections 2021.
Image: Esa Alexander
The Gauteng ANC provincial executive committee said deep divisions within the governing party must be halted before the local government elections. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
South Africans who won't be able to do so on November 1 can cast their votes on Saturday.
Image: Esa Alexander

“The president calls on all registered voters to use the opportunity of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right and civic duty by voting in this election that empowers citizens to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live,” the presidency said.

The president urged employers to make provision for their employees to vote, as is their constitutional right.

