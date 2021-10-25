Orange Farm residents tell Ramaphosa of their frustration over electricity failures

President Cyril Ramaphosa was met with anger and frustration over electricity failures and unfinished housing projects as he took the ANC's election campaign trail to Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.



Residents staged a picket at the Chris Hani Sports Complex where the party organised a community meeting, with some of those who attended holding placards which said “No electricity, not vote", “Out ANC, if there is no electricity"...