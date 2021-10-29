ANC and EFF gear up for final push before poll

While the DA and the IFP wrapped up their respective campaigns in Johannesburg and Ulundi on Thursday, the EFF and the ANC will hold final rallies in highly contested Gauteng

Political parties are going for the final push to canvass voters ahead of the local government elections on Monday.



While the DA and the IFP wrapped up their respective campaigns in Johannesburg and Ulundi on Thursday, the EFF and the ANC will hold final rallies in highly contested Gauteng...