ANC and EFF gear up for final push before poll
While the DA and the IFP wrapped up their respective campaigns in Johannesburg and Ulundi on Thursday, the EFF and the ANC will hold final rallies in highly contested Gauteng
Political parties are going for the final push to canvass voters ahead of the local government elections on Monday.
While the DA and the IFP wrapped up their respective campaigns in Johannesburg and Ulundi on Thursday, the EFF and the ANC will hold final rallies in highly contested Gauteng...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.