EFF election advert wins the vote of experts

The party's election messaging have secured the nod for being the most impactful compared to other parties

With 11 days left before municipal elections next month, political party campaign messages and adverts have taken centre-stage with voters spoilt for choice.



The EFF's election messaging and adverts have secured the nod for being the most impactful compared to other parties, according to advertising gurus who assessed the effectiveness of the message and adverts to sway voters but not politics...