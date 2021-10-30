WATCH | Rival Christian leaders clash in battle for support of saved souls at polls

Former African Christian Democratic Party chair Jerome Swartz this week lashed out at “wicked” attempts to discredit him and his new party‚ the African Restoration Alliance.

Swartz resigned from the ACDP last year after falling out with some of his fellow leaders. The ACDP subsequently accused the ARA of rebranding its posters to promote the ARA.

Swartz‚ who heads the Jesus Celebration International Church which has multiple branches in and around Cape Town‚ took to YouTube ahead of Monday’s polls to warn his followers of a campaign to discredit the ARA.

He cited numerous alleged cases of intimidation as well as a court case involving himself and some of his companies.