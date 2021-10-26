Mbhashe councillor candidate’s car shot at

An Eastern Cape ANC councillor candidate is living in fear after his car was sprayed with bullets in a shooting on Friday.

Mbhashe municipality candidate Phumelele Methu was not in the car when the shooting took place in Mpame village, Bawu, in Elliotdale.

He said the car was being driven by a young man he had asked to drop off people who had been campaigning with him in the area.

“We were coming from a campaign trail and my car had loud hailers as we drove around drumming up support for the elections.

“After we finished the campaign trail, I asked him to deliver those who needed transport,” Methu said on Monday.

“I let him go home with the car as I was going to fetch it later.

“By 10pm I had not fetched it and I decided to get it the following day.

“I later received a call from the young man’s uncle letting me know that my car had been shot at.”