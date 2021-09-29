We know who you are, Cele tells killers of Tshwane councillor

Motaung was gunned down outside his uncle’s home on Friday in Mabopane

Police minister Bheki Cele has told the family of the slain Tshwane councillor that investigators already know who they are looking for in connection with his murder.



Cele visited the family of Tshepo Motaung in Mabopane, Pretoria, alongside Gauteng premier David Makhura, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and police provincial commissioner Elias Mawela...