POLL| It's almost election time: do you know who is contesting your ward?

South Africans will be heading to the polls to vote in the local government elections next Monday, November 1.

As the date looms, some have taken to social media to express their scepticism about voting in the elections, explaining that they don't know who their ward councillor is.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) earlier this month released a full list of independent and political party-affiliated candidates who will contest the elections nationally. The full list can be accessed here.

The commission urged South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“You may take your right to vote and all other rights in our constitution for granted, but 25 years ago most of the people in our country were not allowed to vote. Many of them were arrested and jailed for demanding this most basic human right,” said the IEC.