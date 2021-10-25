POLL| It's almost election time: do you know who is contesting your ward?
'You have the power to decide on quality of life you want'
South Africans will be heading to the polls to vote in the local government elections next Monday, November 1.
As the date looms, some have taken to social media to express their scepticism about voting in the elections, explaining that they don't know who their ward councillor is.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) earlier this month released a full list of independent and political party-affiliated candidates who will contest the elections nationally. The full list can be accessed here.
The commission urged South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote.
“You may take your right to vote and all other rights in our constitution for granted, but 25 years ago most of the people in our country were not allowed to vote. Many of them were arrested and jailed for demanding this most basic human right,” said the IEC.
The commission said voting is not only about the political parties people vote for but also the quality of life and values voters uphold.
“You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and your community, and even future generations. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about. This is your life: take the time to help decide what's best,” it said.
October 30 has been announced as the special voting day for voters who cannot travel to their voting stations due to disabilities.
Sy Mamabolo, the chief electoral officer of the commission, encouraged eligible voters who cannot travel to their voting stations or those who will be away from their voting districts on election day to apply for a special vote. “Everyone’s vote counts. If you’re a registered voter and you cannot vote at your voting station on election day, you can apply and if approved vote by special vote,” said Mamabolo
More than 12,400 candidates will contest the local government elections in the Western Cape. This number is 5,000 more than in 2016.
