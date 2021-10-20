Ramaphosa warns ANC councillor candidates against bad practices, corruption

Candidates sign pledge of service to communities they represented

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to ANC councillor candidates for the upcoming elections as he warned that they would be kicked out if they continued with the bad practices that have plagued municipalities, including corruption.



Ramaphosa was addressing the hybrid councillor candidate “roll call” event in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday. Almost 10,000 candidates were made to sign a pledge of service to the communities they represented...