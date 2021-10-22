ANC renewal will be painful, but its necessary - Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki was sitting at home one day when he got a missed call from a Cape Town phone number. Upon returning the call, he realised he had reached the ANC’s Western Cape provincial office.

The person who picked up the phone at the office asked him who he was, to which he responded he was Thabo Mbeki. The person then shockingly proceeded to ask from which company he was calling him .

This is when Mbeki realised there was a problem in the ANC.

He relayed this story on Thursday evening in Johannesburg, as he engaged business people and professionals on the ANC's election manifesto.

He was driving home a point he had made earlier about how the quality of the ANC membership had deteriorated over the years, and why the renewal of the party was critical.

“The last conference of the ANC in 2017 said there must be renewal of the ANC. You can’t have a membership like this ... The population is losing trust in the organisation. The programmes of the movement that are being announced are not implemented. The ANC is being identified with corruption, all as a consequence of this negative tendency in terms quality of membership of the ANC. [The] conference said, therefore, there must be renewal of the organisation so that the ANC becomes what it ought to be.”