Security guard bust for cash-in-transit robbery

The Hawks have arrested a security guard and an alleged accomplice for a cash-in-transit robbery in the North West.

Capt Lloyd Ramovha, spokesperson for the directorate, said the suspects, aged 48 and 36, will appear in the Zeerust magistrate’s court on Thursday. Ramovha said their arrests followed a cash-in-transit robbery in Zeerust on Monday.

“It is reported that about 8.40am, security guards from ART were collecting money from Three Star Cash and Carry in Zeerust when they were accosted by about five armed suspects, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Ramovha.

“The suspects drove a white BMW with no registration plates. Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of one guard after questioning by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigators. The second suspect was arrested this morning in Zeerust. The team managed to recover the getaway BMW, cash canisters and coins from the suspect's house.”

Ramovha said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

TimesLIVE