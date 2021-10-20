South Africa

Hunt for four Limpopo brothers kidnapped by seven uniformed men

20 October 2021
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Teams of police are on the hunt for a gang of heavily armed men who kidnapped four young Limpopo brothers at gunpoint as they were being driven to school on Wednesday.

The four were snatched at 7am as they were driven to the Curro Heuwelkruin school in Dalmada, Polokwane. The children, who are aged six, 11, 13 and 15, were in a scholar transport vehicle when men armed with R5 assault rifles forced the driver off the road.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the children were forcefully removed from the vehicle.

“The 64-year-old driver allegedly fetched the children from Nirvana and was driving on the R37 road near the N1 bypass when he was suddenly blocked by two vehicles, a white Kia Sorento and a black Mercedes-Benz.”

He said seven men dressed in white overalls got out of the cars and opened fire.

“The men started firing randomly. They  then forced the children out of the vehicle into  their Mercedes-Benz and drove off towards the R81, leaving the driver at the scene.”

Mojapelo said police had launched a manhunt for the brothers and their kidnappers.

“The victims' cellphones were found dumped at Flora Park.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Capt Ntlane Rasedile on 0825658566.

