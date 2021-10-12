IN PICS | Dagga, cellphones and weapons confiscated in KZN police raid

A large amount of contraband, including dozens of cellphones, chargers, dagga, muti and cash were discovered during a raid at the Qalakabusha Correctional Centre, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A joint operation by the national department of correctional services and the SAPS saw 296 hardened criminals at the prison’s maximum security unit stripped and searched for illegal substances.

At least 64 cells were searched where more than R10,000 worth of dagga and 37 cellphones were recovered.

Acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said they remained concerned about the amount of contraband making its way into the prison.

“A lot of contraband such as dagga and cellphones are making it through and into this facility. We came here to make a point that we will tighten the security. This is very serious because cellphones are a means of communication and are used to plan crimes that happen outside our centres.”

There have been growing concerns over the management of the facility, situated outside Empangeni, after four dangerous inmates escaped in three separate incidents within the space of a year.