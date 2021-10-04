More details emerge as husband killed, wife shot in Joburg home invasion

A Johannesburg husband was fatally shot several times in the chest as two men — one of them armed — broke into his family's home in a gated community in Randpark Ridge on Sunday.

The man's wife was shot in the leg and is in a critical condition in hospital.

According to a local security service, the family of five was attacked in a home invasion. Community Support Services (CSS) released a detailed account of the incident on Monday afternoon.

According to CSS, two members of the family were young children. They claim the attackers entered the house and tied up a family member who was in the downstairs part of the house. The attackers then took the victim upstairs, to where they say the rest of the “grown-up family members came into direct contact with the attackers.

“At this point, a scuffle broke out and five shots were set off by the attackers striking the father and mother,” the company said.