South Africa

Serial rapist who preyed on job seekers handed five life terms

20 October 2021 - 17:13
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A serial rapist who lured unsuspecting victims with job promises has been sentenced to five life terms in jail.

Bongani Mokoena terrorised Mountain Rise, KwaZulu-Natal, residents in 2018. The high court in Pietermaritzburg convicted Mokoena, 36, on a slew of charges including robbery, rape and kidnapping.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the “incidents took place in the Mountain Rise area between August 10 2018 and October 18 2018 when he raped victims aged between 14 and 33”.

“His modus operandi was to lure victims who were walking around the area looking for jobs,” said Gwala.

“He would tell them that his employer was looking for a domestic assistant to help at his home. The victims believed Mokoena and followed him. While walking he overpowered them, dragged them into the bushes, assaulted, raped and robbed them of their belongings. Mokoena stabbed two victims who were fortunate enough to survive. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Gwala said the cases were opened at Mountain Rise police station and the dockets were transferred to Pietermaritzburg's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.

“The accused heard that the police were looking for him and went into hiding. The investigation led the police to Masukwana in Pietermaritzburg, where the accused was arrested. He was positively identified by all five victims and was charged accordingly. He made several court appearances until he was found guilty and sentenced.”

TimesLIVE

Father, 80, jailed for raping his daughter more than 40 years ago

“He claimed that he committed the rapes while drunk and thought his daughter was one of his 'many girlfriends', as his wife had left him,” said NPA ...
News
2 hours ago

‘I’m ashamed’ — KZN pensioner bears scars of rape by neighbour

A 62-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman who was raped by her neighbour has told the Madadeni regional court how she is still haunted by her ordeal, feels ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...