How a kind heart lived and died for bicycles — and lost his life for one

Gert Vermeulen — a family man, IT specialist and passionate crusader who worked hard to get bicycle donations for rural children to get to school — has been shot dead for a bicycle and wallet.

Pretoria police spokesperson Lt-Colonel Mavela Masondo said Vermeulen was out riding with his neighbour and the neighbour’s son in Mnandi, Centurion, on Saturday morning when they were attacked by five men.

Vermeulen’s neighbour and training partner Jannie Goosen told Netwerk24 that they rode past a group of four men walking along a dirt road. They were about to pass a fifth man who was talking on a cellphone when the man pulled out a firearm and shot Vermeulen twice without saying a word, killing him.

The attacker then took Vermeulen’s wallet and bicycle and casually rode off, followed by the four accomplices.

Masondo said “a case of armed robbery and murder has been opened” and police were appealing to anyone with information to call their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Goosen told Netwerk24 that he immediately contacted his community WhatsApp group and phoned his wife, who was out walking with Vermeulen’s wife Ineke when the murder happened. The women both arrived on the scene along with other cyclists in the area, but Vermeulen had already died.

Goosen said Vermeulen’s son Jean, who lives in the US, was in SA visiting his parents when the murder happened. Their other son Guillaume, who lives in Malta, was expected to arrive in SA on Sunday.

Vermeulen was the co-founder of Bikes4ERP — a non-profit organisation that donates bicycles to children in rural areas who walk more than 10km a day to get to school. ERP stands for elephants, rhinos and people.