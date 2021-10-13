Gauteng police arrest seven men for foiled store robbery

Johannesburg police arrested seven men for a foiled robbery that was due take place at a retail store in Woodmead, Sandton, on Tuesday.

The men, according to police, were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and a car reported to have been hijacked in Benoni.

“Crime Intelligence information about an armed gang that was going to commit a robbery in Woodmead was operationalised.

“The Highway Patrol Flexi Squad, Highway Patrol Unit, and Johannesburg metro police department K9 unit were strategically placed to intercept the gang,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Msondo.

He said the suspects were spotted on Northway Road in Kelvin, near Sandton, driving a Hyundai H1, a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Jazz.

“Upon stopping and searching two of the cars, police found unlicensed firearms loaded with ammunition. It was established the Toyota Corolla was fitted with false plates and the Hyundai was reportedly hijacked in Benoni, Ekurhuleni,” Masondo said.

He said police were on the lookout for suspects driving a Honda Jazz suspected to be carrying more firearms.