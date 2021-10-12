Two arrested after jewellery store owner gunned down in Centurion

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewellery store at Centurion Mall in which the owner was killed, Gauteng police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the two suspects were arrested in Hillbrow on Monday evening.

“The suspects were also found in possession of the vehicle allegedly used to flee the scene,” he said.

A group of five men stormed and robbed the store on Monday. The 55-year-old owner of the store was shot dead before the group fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery, Sello said.

Sello said one of the suspects arrested was also wanted for a different robbery case.

The suspects, aged 23 and 24, are expected to appear in court on business robbery and murder charges soon.

TimesLIVE