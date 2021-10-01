We could save 20,000 lives, says Ramaphosa as he pleads for SA to vaccinate

As many as 20,000 lives could be saved if the majority of the country's adult population received their Covid-19 vaccines, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday as he pleaded for all citizens to do their bit.

For this reason, the country will embark on a mass vaccination drive which will allow people to receive their jabs on weekends. Ramaphosa, his deputy David Mabuza, and other officials were expected to mobilise communities to take their jabs as the “Vooma Vaccination Weekends” programme kicks off from Friday.

During his address to the nation on Thursday night - during which SA was moved to lockdown level 1 for the first time since the end of May 2021 - Ramaphosa said that the intensified vaccine rollout comes in line with health department plans to roll out vaccination certificates that provide verifiable proof that the Covid-19 shots had been administered. These certificates will be used to facilitate travel and access to establishments and gatherings, among other activities, he said.

“We have set ourselves the target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population in SA by the end of the year. If we reach this target, the department of health estimates that we could save up to 20,000 lives. That represents 20,000 people — mothers, fathers, sons and daughters — whose deaths can be prevented if the majority of us chooses to get vaccinated,” he said.

To reach this ambitious target, SA will have to administer an additional 16-million vaccine doses this year, which amounts to about 250,000 first-dose vaccinations every day until mid-December, according to the president.