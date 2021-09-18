SA records 3,600 new Covid-19 cases, 173 deaths in 24 hours

The new cases came at a 8.3% positivity rate.

Of the new cases, the majority were in the Western Cape (748), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (744) and the Eastern Cape (611). No other province recorded more than 500 cases in the preceding 24 hours.

The NICD said that, according to national health department data, there were another 173 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 85,952 to date.

The latest data also showed there were 199 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that the total number of people currently being treated in hospital was 9,076.