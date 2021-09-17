Social media star uses humour to promote vaccination among youth

"I have an audience and I do think its part of my responsibility to create as much awareness, I have a platform where I can create these conversations and I want to dial down the intensity of how information around covid-19 is presented to us, there is so much fear mongering...I just want to give it a light hearted humour."

Bamuza said one of his biggest inspirations is his friend who died of Covid-19 complications in January.

"Some of my friends have lost their parents and it was a hectic time."

He said he has had mostly positive responses with some people saying they are now more comfortable going to get vaccinated because they watched his content.

"I am also seeing people calling me a sellout and that I have given myself to white monopoly capital but I think that one thing that is making me proud is that people are actually engaging about the vaccine," said Bamuza.

In the future he wants to go international and be a highly sought out content creator.

"I am wishing for brands to take content creators seriously but also to run away from the idea that we have no business etiquette. I want to fight that culture."