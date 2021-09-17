Vaccine passports and jabs for kids are on the way, says Joe Phaahla

The national coronavirus command council will consider an implementation plan for vaccine passports within 10 days.

And Covid-19 vaccinations could be extended to under-18s at the end of October, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

Briefing the media during a visit to the Free State, Phaahla said the 18 months of lockdown had started to cause more mental health problems, particularly among young people.

“We're seeing anxiety, depression, we're starting to see rising suicides,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated so normal life could start to return.