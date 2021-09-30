Gauteng is ready to move to level 1, says David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province is ready to move to lockdown alert level 1.

Makhura, who was addressing media in Khutsong, said the “Covid-19 situation” in the province has improved in the past two months.

He said the decrease in the number of infected people, new cases and hospital admissions was an indication that the risk level was low.

“We want to move to level 1. As a province and as a country, we have long come out of the third wave,” said Makhura.

He said the province was ready to open more sectors of the economy.

“We want more sectors of the economy to operate so that people can earn an income and livelihoods,” he said.