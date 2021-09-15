Criminal charges for Dis-Chem staff over 'fraudulent' Covid-19 vaccination cards

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has confirmed an isolated incident of fraudulent vaccination cards being issued at its Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site.

Four temporary employees have been arrested and criminally charged relating to the incident.

Dis-Chem said in a statement that it had rigorous checks and balances to prevent such incidents — including that stock and administered jabs are linked to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) — and that it acted swiftly and decisively when a discrepancy was found.