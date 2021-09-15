Criminal charges for Dis-Chem staff over 'fraudulent' Covid-19 vaccination cards
Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has confirmed an isolated incident of fraudulent vaccination cards being issued at its Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site.
Four temporary employees have been arrested and criminally charged relating to the incident.
Dis-Chem said in a statement that it had rigorous checks and balances to prevent such incidents — including that stock and administered jabs are linked to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) — and that it acted swiftly and decisively when a discrepancy was found.
“We did not hesitate to act as soon as this was brought to our attention, as it is most upsetting to see that a small number of individuals felt they could take advantage of the vaccine rollout drive.
“We do not tolerate any fraudulent or dishonest activity and, more specifically, we abhor and condemn any action that serves to undermine or dilute government’s national vaccine rollout campaign,” said Ivan Saltzman, Dis-Chem CEO.
Saltzman said the group fully supported the government’s vaccine efforts and had been closely involved in the effort to offer vaccines to as many people as possible.
“We will continue to maintain our vigilance to ensure the integrity of the process and we remain steadfast in our efforts to get more jabs in arms.”
