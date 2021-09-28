South Africa

Three women shot execution-style in Khayelitsha

28 September 2021 - 12:15
Aron Hyman Reporter
The three women were shot execution-style. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The bodies of three young women were found with bullet wounds to their heads after the community at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha reported hearing gunshots on Monday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the police implemented their 72-hour activation plan to mobilise police resources to search for the suspects.

She said reports from the scene indicated that residents at the TT block informal settlement heard gunshots after 8pm.

“A few minutes later, the bodies of young women aged 17, 20 and 21 were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads,” she said.

She said a motive for the shooting was yet to be determined.

“Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigations is urged to contact police on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS app. Information received will be handled in strict confidence.”

TimesLIVE

