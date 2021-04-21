Coka brothers were executed, says state

'One was shot in the back while running'

The state alleges that the Coka brothers, Zenzele and Mgcini, were killed execution-style as they were shot in the head and the back.



This was a version put forward by the state in the Piet Retief magistrate's court yesterday during a bail hearing of four farmers and a foreman who are accused of killing the Coka brothers...