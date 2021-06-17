Manhunt for 'heartless villains' in Youth Day killing spree that leaves 5 dead in Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who allegedly went on a killing spree that left five people dead on Youth Day.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said both incidents were linked to gang-related fights in Bushbuckridge...
