Slain taxi boss's family hails cops

Four operators to appear in court today

The family of a slain taxi boss who was shot and killed execution-style with his fiancée last month has applauded the police for the swift arrest of suspects.



Four taxi operators, including a well-known taxi boss, are set to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court today after their arrest for the murder of fellow taxi owner Fourie Mopai, 47, and his fiancée Deborah Moila, 42, at a filling station at Mohlabaneng village, outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo. ..