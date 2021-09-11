Four bust for the murder of a taxi boss and his fiancée

A well-known taxi boss in Limpopo is among four taxi operators arrested for the brutal murder of a 47-year-old fellow taxi owner and his fiancée at a filling station in Bolobedu last month.



Fourie Mopai (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-08-12-taxi-boss-partner-shot-and-killed-in-suspected-hit/) from Ga-Matswi village and his fiancée Deborah Moila were shot and killed execution style at Mohlabaneng village outside Modjadjiskloof on August 10. Mopai was the deputy secretary of the Bolobedu Long-Distance Taxi Association. Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the four suspects are all linked to a taxi organisation in the area...