Masila used brother's service firearm in murders

Families mourn killing of members by relative

Two Limpopo families who suffered tragedies after two women were killed execution style allegedly by a relative demand action to be taken against the owner of the firearm.



Joel Masila, 35, allegedly took his brother's car and service firearm, which was used to kill Sarah Makwela, 25, and Joyce Moreroa, 50, at GaMatsea village in Mankweng near Polokwane on Sunday...