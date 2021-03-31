Zikode's civic body fights for rights of shack dwellers

International recognition for Abahlali baseMjondolo founder

Abahlali baseMjondolo co-founder and president S'bu Zikode has had several attempts made on his life but that has not deterred him from fighting for the human rights of the poor.



For his dedication and hard work, the activist has been named the recipient of the Swedish 2021 Per Anger Prize in recognition of his human rights work...