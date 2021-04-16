Emergency services official shot dead execution style in Free State

Free State police are investigating the murder of a Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services member who was shot execution style.

The grisly discovery was made on Thursday afternoon after police received a complaint about a body seen lying next to the R76.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a white Subaru Forester EMS response vehicle parked on the side of the road with headlights on, Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said.

“While inspecting the scene, the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the ground behind the vehicle with five bullet wounds on the back of the head and sandals next to him,” she said.

The victim, who was not in uniform, was later identified as an EMS member.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known and Mbambo confirmed that no arrest has been made.

“A case of murder has been registered for further investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE