South Africa

Gauteng official killed 'by assassin'

Teboho Makhoa’s car was hit by 28 bullets, yet nothing was stolen

07 June 2021 - 07:38

An Ekurhuleni family is devastated after their loved one was killed, assassination-style, by unknown men who fired 28 bullets into his vehicle.

Teboho Makhoa, 52, was killed on Saturday morning when unknown men apparently stopped his vehicle on Brickfield Road in Vosloorus and opened fire. ..

