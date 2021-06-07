Gauteng official killed 'by assassin'
Teboho Makhoa’s car was hit by 28 bullets, yet nothing was stolen
An Ekurhuleni family is devastated after their loved one was killed, assassination-style, by unknown men who fired 28 bullets into his vehicle.
Teboho Makhoa, 52, was killed on Saturday morning when unknown men apparently stopped his vehicle on Brickfield Road in Vosloorus and opened fire. ..
