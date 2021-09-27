WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu's sister break downs over 'killer cop' who allegedly tried to kill her and her kids

An emotional interview with alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's sister saw the mother of five break down in tears as she spoke about her sister and the charges of multiple murders brought against her.

“I don’t trust anyone any more,” said Joyce Ndlovu sitting in her small home in Bushbuckridge with one of her five young children on her lap.

Rosemary Ndlovu stands accused of attempting to murder Joyce and Joyce's five young children for a life insurance payout.

The sisters grew up together and Joyce says Rosemary was a “jokester” and they loved each other until she “suddenly changed”.

“I am not afraid of anything since she is in jail now. I was afraid back then but not now. And if she has a good heart, she will change from behind bars,” said Joyce.