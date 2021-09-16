WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in undercover footage

“It works best when I am not the one working at the safe. I just take the keys‚ steal it and afterwards I throw it in the hole at the back. I will then call you and say‚ 'Njabulo‚ go fetch it‚'” said Ndlovu.

“It will be dark since it will be at night. You can then take it‚ dismantle it and then take it to the village.”

The police operation involving a hidden camera captured Ndlovu in the front seat of the undercover cop's car instructing the “hitmen” how to kill her sister and her sister's five children. In more released footage‚ Ndlovu spoke about how easy it was to steal weapons undetected.

Ndlovu has made headlines since Monday when TimesLIVE released undercover police footage‚ which had been shown in court‚ showing Ndlovu allegedly instructing a hitman and an undercover cop on how to kill her sister and her sister's five young children.

Ndlovu is testifying in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court and has said her behaviour in the footage is all an act. She denies all the charges against her.



