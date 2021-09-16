'Serial killer' ex-cop happy to see her mother in court

Shortly after her mother gave testimony in her defence, murder accused Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu said she was happy to have been able to see and speak with her.



Maria Mushwana, the mother of the former police officer who is facing a raft of charges ranging from murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice, was permitted to see her daughter after taking the stand in the High Court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday. ..