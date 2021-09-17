Ex-cop took out 16 policies on boyfriend
Ndlovu claimed R416,000 after Mabasa murder
The former police officer accused of murdering six of her relatives testified on Thursday that she had taken out 16 policies on her boyfriend amounting to more thanR400,000.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who appeared in the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, told the court she had registered life insurance and accidental death policies for her live-in lover Maurice Mabasa who was found with more than 80 stab wounds in Olifantsfontein in October 2015. ..
