‘If I wanted Zanele dead, I would have left her to die,’ says alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

However, when Ndlovu testified in court last week, she said she had received a call from her brother to rush to Thembisa Hospital where she found Ndlovu seated on a wheelchair and already discharged.

She said her niece, a young mother of three, never explained how she had sustained the injuries.

Ndlovu took Motha back to her home in Clayville and she said she took care of her for a day. Motha complained of severe pain the next evening so Ndlovu said she rushed her to the Arwyp Hospital in Kempton Park, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The state touched on a crucial point. Prosecutor Riana Williams asked Ndlovu why she had not returned Ndlovu to Thembisa Hospital where she was treated before or to Zamokuhle Hospital, a private hospital close to her home, or even the Life Carstenhof Hospital, also closer, instead of driving to Kempton Park.

Ndlovu said they were not satisfied with the service received at Thembisa Hospital as despite them treating Motha, she was still in pain. Zamokuhle was under renovation and she was not sure whether they would be serviced. She thought it was too dangerous to drive through Thembisa to get to Carstenhof.

Williams asked: “Did you know it was a matter of life and death?”

Ndlovu responded: “It did not occur to me. I did not think of that. I never thought she would die. All that was in my mind was to get her to the hospital.”