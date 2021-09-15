'Serial killer' cop breaks down over boyfriend's death

Ndlovu told the court that on October 14 2015, Mabasa, who worked as a security officer at the American Embassy in Pretoria, had failed to arrive at their home in the morning after working a night shift.

She said she tried to call him on two of his cellphones but both phones were off. “I grew worried and called his brother, Justice Mabasa, who said he had not heard from him but would try to get into contact with him,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said she called Mabasa’s employer to find out whether he was at work but she was told that he had knocked off.

“I then went to Olifantsfontein police station where I wanted to report him missing. While in the trauma room, a police officer came to me and asked me what the problem was. The officer then told me that they discovered a body of a man in the morning in the precinct. The officer also said that they found cards on his person and identified him as Maurice Mabasa,” said Ndlovu.

Mabasa was found with more than 80 stab wounds and his body was found dumped in Olifantsfontein.

Earlier on, Ndlovu testified about the deaths of her sister Audrey Ndlovu, who was found poisoned and strangled in her rented room in Thembisa. She also testified about the deaths of her cousin Witness Madala Homu, who was found dead with head injuries, and her niece, Zanele Motha, who died in June 2016 after claims that she was attacked on the streets of Kempton Park.

Her nephew Mayeni Mashaba was found murdered in Olifantsfontein after sustaining major head injuries while Brilliant Mashego, Audrey’s son, was found murdered at a marketplace in Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu’s alleged killing spree came to an end in March 2018 when she was arrested for ordering the murders of her mother, Maria Mushwana, and sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and her five children.

The trial continues.