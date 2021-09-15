'I was emotional as if her death has just been announced again'

Widower shocked as 'killer' cop stands trial for wife's death

The widower of one of the six people who were murdered allegedly by their cop relative who bagged about R1.4m in policies, for the first time saw the woman behind his wife's killing.



Jabu Nhlapo on Tuesday came face-to-face with his wife Zanele Motha's alleged murderer — Const Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu...