Special report | Rosemary Ndlovu - Ex-cop accused of plotting to kill relatives for insurance payouts
The former policewoman on trial for allegedly murdering and plotting to kill relatives to cash out on life insurance policies has been described by former colleagues as a regular gambler who often bought them lunch.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is facing six charges of murder, and others including fraud and attempted murder, was apparently “very moneyed and generous” to her colleagues at the Tembisa South police station on the East Rand.
The widower of one of the six people who were murdered allegedly by their cop relative who bagged about R1.4m in policies, for the first time saw the woman behind his wife's killing.
Jabu Nhlapo on Tuesday came face-to-face with his wife Zanele Motha's alleged murderer — Const Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu.
WATCH | Exclusive footage of woman ‘ordering hitmen to kill sister, kids’
Exclusive footage, presented in court, which has been crucial in the state’s case against her.
The footage was allegedly captured by an undercover police officer who had hidden the recording device in the car in which he, Ndlovu and another recruited “hitman” were travelling.
Alleged trail of bodies
The state alleged that Ndlovu had, over the years, cashed more than R1.4m after the deaths of six of her loved ones. Her victims were listed as:
- Her cousin Witness Madala Homu. He was murdered in March 2012 on his way home from work. His body was found dumped in Johannesburg and he had sustained head injuries. The state alleged Ndlovu had hired a hitman to carry out this crime. She claimed more than R131,000 from policies after his death, but did not assist his family with the funeral.
- Her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu. She was found poisoned and strangled to death in her rented room in Thembisa in June 2013. Ndlovu is alleged to have taken out numerous policies in her sister’s name. She is also alleged to have called the insurance companies while posing as Audrey. It was then that she listed herself as a beneficiary to Audrey’s policies. Ndlovu claimed more than R717,000 in insurance.
- Her boyfriend Yingwani Maurice Mabasa. He died in October 2015 after being stabbed more than 80 times. His body was dumped near the Olifantsfontein police station. None of his valuables were taken. The state alleged Ndlovu had taken out several policies in Mabasa’s name and had recruited a man to take out life-insurance policies while posing as Mabasa. On some insurance policies she had listed Mabasa as her spouse and herself as the beneficiary. She paid the premiums and cashed more than R416,000 after Mabasa’s death. She contributed R40,000 to his funeral.
- Her niece Zanele Motha. She died in June 2016 after claims she had been attacked in the streets of Kempton Park. At the time Motha was visiting Ndlovu. Two days before her death, she had been treated at the Thembisa Hospital for scratches and bruises which she said came after she was hit by a bicycle. On her second admission, Motha was rushed to the Arwyp Medical Centre in Kempton Park, where she was found to have suffered fractured ribs and a damaged liver. Ndlovu allegedly cashed in almost R120,000 in policies for Motha. She did not assist the family when it came to burial costs.
- Her nephew Mayeni Mashaba. He died in April 2017, on the same day he had arranged to meet Ndlovu in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. His body was found dumped near Olifantsfontein with major head injuries. His cellphone records put him in the same location as Ndlovu at the time of his death. It was not immediately clear whether she had claimed on policies after his death.
- Her nephew Brilliant Mashego. He was the son of Audrey, whom Ndlovu is accused of killing several years earlier. Mashego died in January 2018 after allegedly catching wind of news that Ndlovu had pocketed cash after his mother’s death. Ndlovu had taken Mashego under her wing with a promise that she would help him find a job. Mashego’s body was dumped at a marketplace in Bushbuckridge a few days after he had left home to allegedly meet Ndlovu. It was unclear whether she claimed on any policies after Mashego’s death.