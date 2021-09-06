Suspected Malelane serial rapist stumbled upon by chance

Mpumalanga police believe they may have caught a serial rapist who was operating in the Matsulu and Kaapmuiden areas near Malelane.

The 23-year-old foreign national was arrested last week after he failed to produce documentation that would show he was legally in South Africa.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdlhuli said it was only when the suspect was in police custody for the verification of his identity that police learnt he may have ties to rape cases they were investigating.