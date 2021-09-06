One dead, two critical in N12 highway horror crash
One person has died and two people are fighting for their lives after their vehicles crashed head-on on Gauteng’s N12 highway on Sunday night.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the accident took place in the vicinity of Germiston after 9pm.
“The driver of one of the motor vehicles, a male approximately 30 years of age, was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased when paramedics arrived.
“The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a male approximately 35 years of age and a female approximately 27 years old, were found to be in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate definitive care.”
Van Reneen said the cause of the collision was unclear and police were investigating.
TimesLIVE
