One dead, two critical in N12 highway horror crash

06 September 2021 - 09:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A head-on collision on the N12 highway near Germiston on Sunday night has left one person dead and two seriously injured.
Image: Emer-G-Med

One person has died and two people are fighting for their lives after their vehicles crashed head-on on Gauteng’s N12 highway on Sunday night.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the accident took place in the vicinity of Germiston after 9pm.

“The driver of one of the motor vehicles, a male approximately 30 years of age, was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased when paramedics arrived.

“The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a male approximately 35 years of age and a female approximately 27 years old, were found to be in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate definitive care.”

Van Reneen said the cause of the collision was unclear and police were investigating.

Nine dead, 12 injured in KZN horror crash

Nine people have died in a horrific crash in southern KwaZulu-Natal involving three trucks, a minibus taxi and a bakkie.
4 days ago

